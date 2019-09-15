|
Verna Lee Holtzen EDMOND
Jan. 19, 1931 - Sept. 8, 2019
Verna Lee Holtzen MS, RN, 88, of Edmond, OK, passed away on Sept. 8, 2019. Verna
graduated from Enid High School and Valparaiso University. Professor Holtzen was an instructor at Oklahoma University for decades. Verna is survived by her sister, Shirley Beins, of St. Louis, MO; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Verna in passing were her parents, E.H. and Anna Holtzen; her sister, Donna Holtzen; her brother, Kenneth Holtzen; and uncle, William Vorderstrasse. There will be a casual reception to remember and celebrate Verna's life on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Edmond, OK. To honor Verna, please consider making donations to the Child Fund International and the OU Foundation.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019