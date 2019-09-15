Home

Demuth Funeral Home
1145 W. Britton Rd.
Oklahoma City, OK 73114
(405) 843-5521
Vicki Jolly Griffith
Jan. 6, 1950 - Sept. 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Vicki Jolly Griffith, age 69, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City. She was born Jan. 6, 1950, in Oklahoma City to Bailey and Glenna Jolly. She was a 1968 graduate of Harding High School. She married Dave Griffith on Dec. 5, 1986, in Oklahoma City. She worked as a Realtor from 1984-2014. Vicki truly lived life to the fullest. She never met a person who didn't become a friend. She loved spending time at her home away from home, Lake Tenkiller. She is survived by her husband, Dave Griffith; daughters, Heather Hamilton and Hope Morgan; stepdaughters, Susan Campbell, Penny Griffith, and Patty MacManamy; stepson, David Griffith Jr.; sister, Gina Hafner; and brother, Danny Jolly. She loved her 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepdaughter, Pam Gee; and grandson, Logan Hamilton. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. at Cremation Society of Oklahoma, 1145 W. Britton Rd. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019
