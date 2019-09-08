|
|
Vicki Lyn Scheirmann- OKLAHOMA CITY
Determan
Nov.7, 1947 - Aug. 24, 2019
On Aug. 24th, 2019, while at home surrounded by her family and friends, Vicki went to be with the Lord. Vicki was one of the kindest, sweetest people you could have had the pleasure of knowing. Her absence is and will be felt deeply by all that knew and loved her. She gave effortlessly to those in need, loved cooking delicious meals for all, and was a wonderful friend to everyone she met. She was always smiling happy and fun, loving to travel and having new experiences, although, she mostly loved to sit in the rain and watch an OK thunderstorm roll in across the sky.
She was preceded by the love of her life, husband Johnny Earl Determan as well as her mother and father Richard and Dorothy Cobb-Scheirmann. They are now joyfully reunited.
Vicki is survived by her loving children, Lisa Marshall-Houston and husband Tad, Kerry Marshall-Rorick and wife Lisa, and Christopher Marshall and wife Andrea. Her brother and sister Dick Scheirmann and wife Marla and Karen Scheirmann and husband (Beefer) Billy Ryan who will miss her dearly. She also will be missed by her 4 grandkids Loryn Mittleman, Merit and Victoria Marshall, and Molly Houston.
The world was a better place for her having been in it and our hearts are heavy.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. If interested, email
[email protected]
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 8, 2019