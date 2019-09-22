Home

John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 799-1200
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:30 PM - 9:00 PM
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Southgate Baptist Church
4th Street
Moore, OK
View Map
Vickie Nora Ann (Smith) Casey


1960 - 2019
Vickie Nora Ann
(Smith) Casey
August 3, 1960 - September 10, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Vickie Nora Ann (Smith) Casey, 59, of OKC, left to be with the Lord, September 10, 2019. Vickie was a loving Mother, Gram, Sister, Daughter and Friend. Viewing will be Sunday, September 22nd, from 1:30pm - 9:00pm at John Ireland Funeral Home, Moore, OK. Services will be 2:00 PM, Monday, September 23rd, at Southgate Baptist Church, 4th Street, Moore, OK. For full obituary visit:
johnirelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
