Victoria Cobb Wallace NICHOLS HILLS
June 22, 1925 - August 10, 2019
Victoria Cobb Wallace died peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Nichols Hills, Oklahoma. Victoria was born on June 22, 1925 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to James Clark Preston and Margaret Mae Lewis. Victoria was a life-long resident of Oklahoma City and Nichols Hills. She graduated from Central High School in 1942, attended Oklahoma College for Women and Oklahoma University. Victoria married the love of her life, George H. Cobb. The two of them traveled the world together and had a successful cattle ranch, 3 Forks Ranch, in Northern Oklahoma. Family was everything to her. She loved being a housewife, playing mahjong and took great pride in maintaining an impeccable home. Victoria was very active in several social clubs; the Reviewers Clique, the Connoisseur Club, the Million Dollar Babes, 20th Century Club, Art League, the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club and she was a member of Nichols Hills United Methodist Church.
After George passed, Victoria met and married Jack Wallace and he was her "fun" husband. The two of them loved dancing and going to Las Vegas.
Victoria was preceded in death by her husbands, George Cobb and Jack Wallace; her son, David Cobb; and nephew, Michael Bridges.
She is survived by her daughter, Carole Christensen; her grandchildren, Lea Anne Koch (Gary), Kenneth Palamar (Deb), Shelly Kissinger (Bill); great grandchildren, Brandon Gardner, Chad Gardner (Meghan), Sean Palamar (Sara), Shannon Gillham (Michael), and Julie Glory (Austin). She is also survived by 6 great-great grandchildren, Jaelyn Gardner, Cruz Gardner, Benjamin Palamar, Hudson Gillham, Carter Gillham and Aubree Glory. She is also survived by her niece and nephew, Margaret Bridges, Danny Barrett (Debbie) and their sons, Jonathon Barrett (Andressa) and Jordan Bateman (Darcy), their son, Briar Bateman and daughter, Ember Bateman. She is also survived by her dear friends, Ann Garrett and Lorraine Barnett.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Dixie McKee and Maria Silva, who took such loving care of her.
Funeral Services will be 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Nichols Hills United Methodist Church with a reception to follow. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Charitable donations may be made in Victoria's memory to Nichols Hills United Methodist Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 13, 2019