Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 691-1661
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for VINCE LARSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCE LARSEN


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers


Vince Larsen
Nov. 28, 1948 - March 8, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Vince Larsen, 70, passed away March 8, 2019,, after a long illness. He was born on Nov. 28, 1948, to Vince and Anne Larsen. A 1967 graduate of Enid High School, Vince went on to work for SW Bell and then retired from AT&T.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debra Larsen; daughters, Amy Miller, of Guthrie; Kate Leonard, of Edmond; and Sasha Hand, of Moore; 11 grandchildren, including Chris and Vinnie Hamlet, who he raised as his own; two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Karen, Jon, Steve, and Minda; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation for Vince will Tuesday, March 12, 1-7 p.m. at Resthaven. The Wake will begin at 7 p.m. in the Chapel at Resthaven. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Vince will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memory Gardens. At the request of the family, donations may be made to Sr. B.J.'s Pantry, 819 NW 4th, Oklahoma City, OK 73106.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
Download Now