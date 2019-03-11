

Vince Larsen

Nov. 28, 1948 - March 8, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Vince Larsen, 70, passed away March 8, 2019, , after a long illness. He was born on Nov. 28, 1948, to Vince and Anne Larsen. A 1967 graduate of Enid High School, Vince went on to work for SW Bell and then retired from AT&T.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debra Larsen; daughters, Amy Miller, of Guthrie; Kate Leonard, of Edmond; and Sasha Hand, of Moore; 11 grandchildren, including Chris and Vinnie Hamlet, who he raised as his own; two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Karen, Jon, Steve, and Minda; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation for Vince will Tuesday, March 12, 1-7 p.m. at Resthaven. The Wake will begin at 7 p.m. in the Chapel at Resthaven. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Vince will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memory Gardens. At the request of the family, donations may be made to Sr. B.J.'s Pantry, 819 NW 4th, Oklahoma City, OK 73106. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary