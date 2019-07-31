|
|
Virden L. Turner OKLAHOMA CITY
March 27, 1928 - July 24, 2019
Virden Turner got to celebrate his 39th birthday 52 times, but his body couldn't keep up with his young spirit and eventually shut down on July 24, 2019. Virden was an Army Veteran of both World War II and the Korean War. His wife of 52 years, Gaylene, loves to tell the story of how "The Old Maid met the Old Bachelor". They had three children - Leslie Owens (Phil Owens, OKC), Leanne Stock, who died last October (Wil Stock, Watonga, OK), and Keith Turner (Meredith Turner, Sugar Land, TX). Virden retired from a career in industrial engineer-ing. He enjoyed woodworking in his shop where he made hand-crafted heirloom pieces. Virden had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. He welcomed them all (as long as they followed his fishing rules: Grandpa always catches the 1st fish, biggest fish, and most fish). Virden had been a faithful member of Council Road Baptist Church since 1979. Viewing will be Thursday, 10am-9pm, with family present 6-8pm at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service. Funeral services will be Friday, August 2, 11:00am at Mercer-Adams with inter-ment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To read the full obituary or to share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 31, 2019