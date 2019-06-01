Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Virgil "Earl" Watson
Dec. 27, 1935 - May 27, 2019

EDMOND
Virgil Earl Watson was born in Cordell, OK to his parents, Anna & Virgil Watson. The family moved to OKC when Earl entered the 7th grade at Webster Jr. High. He graduated from Central High School in 1954, where he was very active in basketball. Earl enjoyed a 40-plus year career in banking at various branches as a loan officer. He enjoyed gardening, basketball and family gatherings. He married Kay Littleton in 2014, and they made their home in OKC, most recently at Concordia Life Care facility. Earl was preceded by his parents; and sister, Zora Jane Clingman, of Holly Pond, AL. He is survived by wife, Kay; three sons, Tom, Rodney, and Tod; a daughter, Tammy Perry, of Tulsa; five grandchildren, and two great-grandsons. Services to celebrate his life will be held on June 3 at 2 p.m. at Council Road Baptist Church, 2900 Council Rd., Bethany, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 1, 2019
