Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
in the Cotten family home
Farmers Branch, OK
Virginia D. Cotten
June 28, 1932 - June 17, 2019

FARMERS BRANCH, TX

On June 17, 2019, Virginia left this Earth to be with Our Lord in Hea-ven, leav-ing behind so many who loved her and will miss her dearly.
She was born in Crawford County, AR on June 28, 1932 to Bernard Bedford and Quita Faye Lewis. Her family moved to McLoud, OK during World War II where she graduated high school in 1950. She raised her children in The Village, OK where she was involved in many activities including the Miss Village Pageant. She married George Cotten in 1982 and they moved to Duncan, OK before moving to Farmers Branch, TX.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister Regenia Gregory, brother Bernard Lewis, and step- daughter Christy Cotten. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, George Cotten. Her daughter Diane Morgan, her husband Michael, her sons David Blakely and Greg Blakely, his wife Beverly. Step-children Miles Cotten, his wife Randi, Connie Cotten, Gwenda Collinsworth, Debbie Harris, her husband Richard. Her grandchildren Stephanie Kohn, Christine Kelly, Megan Morgan, Joseph Blakely, J.J. Cotten, Ivan and Geoff Cotten.
A memorial gathering to celebrate a gracious lady will be held in the Cotten family home in Farmers Branch on Saturday June 22 beginning at noon.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 20, 2019
