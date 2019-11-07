|
|
Virginia "Ginger" OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Harris
July 7, 1941 - November 3, 2019
Virginia "Ginger" Davis Harris was born July 7th, 1941 in Stillwater, OK to K.C. and Faye Davis. She went to be with the Lord on November 3, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She grew up in Stillwater, OK where she graduated from Stillwater High School (Go Pioneers!) and then attended OSU (Go Pokes!) where she joined Kappa Alpha Theta while she earned her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees. She taught in Broken Arrow, Lawton and at Hefner Junior High School in Putnam City Schools where she taught 7th grade math. After her retirement she taught mathematics courses at OSU-OKC. She loved attending OSU games such as baseball, football, and wresting, traveling with the family and her 3 grandchildren. She was a very intelligent woman with a smile that would light up the room. Ginger never met a stranger. She was loved by all! Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kent Davis and husband Carl Harris. She is survived by her daughter Melissa "Missy" and husband Mitch Crawford, 3 grand-children Dalton and wife Brittany Crawford, Tanner Crawford, and Cheyenne Crawford all of OKC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the OSU Foundation and designated to the Davis Memorial Scholarship #21-32200. Checks should be made payable to the OSU Foundation and mailed to PO Box 1749, Stillwater, OK 74076-1749. Memorial donations can also be made online at www.OSUgiving.com. Services celebrating the life of Ginger will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Crawford Funeral Service Chapel, 610 NW 178th St., Edmond, OK 73012. There will be a reception for family and friends following the service.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 7, 2019