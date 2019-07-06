Virginia Ruth

Von Tungeln Hurst

April 19, 1925 - July 5, 2019



EL RENO

Virginia Ruth Von Tungeln Hurst was called into Heaven on July 5, 2019. She will reunite with her family and friends who she hasn't seen in a long time, where music, laughter and love will abound.

She asked for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to celebrate the life she has had here on earth and to know that she will see them all again.

Ruth was born on April 19, 1925, to Henry R. & Edith "Dee Dee" Von Tungeln in El Reno, OK. She was married to Morris D. Hurst on June 20, 1943. She grew up on a farm outside of El Reno. In 1956, Morris and Ruth together started Hurst Thrif-T-Wise Food Market, where Morris was a prominent butcher and Ruth kept all of the books. During their 50 years in the grocery business, Ruth also worked at Heaston and Wesley Methodist Churches as the pianist/organist, bell choir and children's music director. Her most important job, however, was raising their three children.

She was a member of the Damrosch Music Club, the Philanthropic Educational Organization, the United Methodist Women, Wesley United Methodist Church of El Reno and the El Reno Community Chorus.

We will remember Ruth's beautiful smile, her warmth, her energy and the love that she shared with everyone she met. She made a difference in the lives of so many. Her happiest times were those when she would have all of her children, grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and others at her house for Sunday dinners.

She is survived by her brother, Phillip Gene Von Tungeln, of Sugar Land, TX; her son, Randy Hurst and wife Terri; her daughter, Pam Kelleher and husband Mike; and her son, Kent Hurst and wife Patti. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chris Kelleher and wife Misti, Julie Phillips and husband Chad, Melodie Duff and husband Jason, Rustin Hurst, Micah Hurst and wife Genta, T.J. Marr and husband Chris, Tera Merveldt, and Jason Merveldt; her great-grandchildren, Kenzie Morris and husband Cole, Cooper Kelleher, Trey Phillips, Tyler Phillips, Cody Phillips, Christian Duff, Jordan Duff, Gavin Duff, Jacob Marr, Josh Marr, Tylee Hurst, Madison Trammell, Logan Malone, Davin Malone, and Jackson Merveldt; and many nieces and nephews.

Her husband of 76 years, Morris, entered the gates of Heaven just four days prior to Ruth. Her parents, Henry R. and Edith "DeeDee" Von Tungeln; and three brothers, Harold, Lloyd, and Henry Jo, also preceded her in death.

A Funeral Service for Ruth will be held at the Wesley United Methodist Church in El Reno, OK at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Interment will be in the El Reno Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Wilson Funeral Home, El Reno, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on July 6, 2019