Virginia F. James OKLAHOMA CITY
Dec. 2, 1939 - Nov. 1, 2019
Graveside services for Virginia James, 79, of Oklahoma City, will be Friday November 8th, 2019 at 11a.m. at Athens Cemetery, Ada, James Timmons will officiate.
She was born in Ada to OC Frazier Sr. and Mary Elias Frazier. She was a resident of Ada until she moved to Oklahoma City in 2003. Ms. James was an active member of Redeemed Missionary Baptist Church until her health failed.
She attended Napier School where she met and married Franklin James. Ms. James retired from the Pontotoc County Sheriff Department in 1992.
Survivors include two sons, Bryant James, McAlester, Donald James, Oklahoma City; five daughters, Kaye James and Theresa James, Oklahoma City, Rene James, Madill, and Dovietta Johnson (Derek), McDonough, GA., Lee Etta James, Norman; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; three brothers, O.C. Frazier II, McAlester, Ed Frazier, San Francisco, CA, Gordie Frazier, San Jose, CA; four sisters, Lois Phifer (Everett), McAlester, Stella Timmons (James), Denton, TX, Jenny Membere and Sandra Miller, Oklahoma City; brother-in-law, David James of Duncanville, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 6, 2019