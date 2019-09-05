Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethany Cemetery
Virginia Lee Dunn


1924 - 2019
Virginia Lee Dunn
September 23, 1924-August 29, 2019

BETHANY
Virginia Lee Dunn was born September 23, 1924 on a dairy farm in Oklahoma City to Charles and Margaret Knox. She had a brother, Houston and sisters, Lillian and Helen. She was a twirler with the high school band. She met her husband, Edd, while working at Tinker AFB. Her job was repairing bullet holes in airplanes during WWII. They had twin sons, Mike and Randy Dunn. Fourteen years later, much to their surprise, they had a daughter, Jan Edwards. Virginia attended banking teller school and worked as a teller for a few years. Later, she worked with her sister, Helen, making custom draperies for many years. Her claim to fame was having a street named after her, Virginia Drive. She won Yard of the Month in Bethany and was so proud of her accomplishment. She mowed into her 80's and grew many flowers over her lifetime. She is survived by sons, Mike (Amy), Randy (Peggy); daughter, Jan (Tom); grandchildren, Amber, Blake, Ashley, Jennings, Whitney, Chance, and Tawney; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Tanner, Tinsley, Gavin, Braden, Cooper, Griffin, Ivy, Riggs, Jagger, Gunner, Murray and Walker. The past month Virginia was ready and praying to go to Heaven. She was ready to meet Jesus. Viewing will be Friday, 9am-9pm at Mercer-Adams. Graveside service will be 10:00am, Saturday, September 7, in Bethany Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, visit:

www.mercer-adams.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 5, 2019
