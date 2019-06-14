Home

Virginia Lee Smart

Virginia Smart
August 3, 1935 - June 10, 2019


Virginia Lee Smart passed away on June 10, 2019 peace-fully at her home in Okla-homa City. Virginia was born in 1935 in Durant, Oklahoma but spent most of her life in Okla-homa City (a city that she dearly loved). Virginia spent 61 years of marriage with her beloved husband, Jerry Smart, Sr., who passed away in June of 2011. Virginia was one unique lady who enjoyed painting, crocheting, movies (specifically musicals), spending time with family and socializing (enjoying beer, wine and margaritas) at her favorite local hangout 57th Street Lighthouse (a.k.a. Nancy's Kitchen) on North May Avenue. She could be found there many an evening sitting at the bar visiting with friends and making people smile. Virginia's favorite place to spend time was either in her swing on her back porch or in Galveston, Texas on the beach. She loved the sound of the waves and the feeling of the sand between her toes. Virginia also loved dogs and never spent much time without a dog in her lap or by her side. Virginia is survived by her daughter Carol Wright and son-in-law David Wright, daughter Jennie Brixey and son-in-law David Brixey, son Jerry Smart, Jr., granddaughter Amanda Andrews and grandson-in-law Mike Andrews and great grandchildren Mikey and Jayden Andrews. The family will receive guests at a "Come and Go Remembrance" viewing at Guardian West Funeral Home at 5820 NW 41st Street in Warr Acres, Oklahoma on Friday June 14, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Following the viewing every-one is invited to join us at 57th Street Lighthouse (a.k.a. Nancy's Kitchen) at 5708 North May Avenue in Oklahoma City for drinks and light snacks from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Virginia would want to buy you a drink and you celebrate her life! (Important note: people under 21 years of age are allowed in Nancy's Kitchen if accompanied by an adult but they must sit on window side of establishment and leave by 10:00 PM). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Free To Live Animal Sanctuary in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 14, 2019
