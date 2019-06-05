Home

Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
5005 SE 29th Street
Del City, OK 73115
(405) 672-1321
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
Del City, OK
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
Del City, OK
View Map
Virginia Lee Woods
Dec. 14, 1939 - June 3, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Virginia Lee Woods, 79, passed away on June 3, 2019. She was born in OKC to Garland and Annie (Blevins) Bohanan. She got married when she was young, and had 4 children. She worked at Safeway for 20 years as a warehouse specialist. She enjoyed going to the casino, getting coffee with friends, and spending time with family. She spent a lot of time at Skyline Restaurant in OKC. She will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin; children, Doyle and Jackie; brother, Frank; brother, Arthur; and sister, Bessie. She is survived by her daughters, Jenny and Ginger; sister, Dorothy; grandchildren, Ashley, Terri, Jordan, and Kyle; and great-grandchildren, Shawn and Jacob. Visitation will be from 4-8pm Friday, June 7th, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home in Del City. Services will be at 10am Saturday, June 8th, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 5, 2019
