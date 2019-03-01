|
Virginia Lynn Lunn YUKON
August 29, 1927 - February 27, 2019
Virginia Lynn (Hoag) Lunn. Born Aug. 29, 1927, Bethany, OK. Died on Feb. 27, 2019. Virginia is survived by her 3 children, Jeneane Lunn (Jim) of Vermont, John Lunn (Kathy) of Bethany, and Deborah Lunn (Jeff) of Tennessee; 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, and 1 great-granddaughter on the way. Visitation with family present will be Friday, 6-8pm at Mercer-Adams. Memorial services for Virginia will be Saturday, March 2, 10:00am at Bethany First Church of the Nazarene, Chapel in the Round. Contributions may be made to Bethany First Church of the Nazarene or Reaching Our City. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 1, 2019