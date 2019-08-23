|
|
Virginia M. Hughes OKLAHOMA CITY
1925 - 2019
Virginia May Hughes passed away on July 11, 2019. Virginia was born in Custer County, Oklahoma, on May 8, 1925, to David and Ina Murray. They later moved to Colorado and then western Kansas during the worst of The Dust Bowl years. They moved to "greener" Marion, Kansas, where Virginia graduated from high school in 1942. She continued her education at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, and graduated in 1948. She married David C. Hughes the same year. David was a pilot during World War II and later became a United States Air Force Chaplain, retiring from Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma. He was admitted to the Oklahoma United Methodist Conference, and he and Virginia moved to Oklahoma City. Virginia and Dave enjoyed every church and station they were sent - Texas, Indiana, Alabama, England, Texas again, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Virginia taught school in five states and England. She was always active in Church and Chapel activities, playing the organ, Bible Studies, Emmaus, mission trips, exercise programs, travelling, and playing bridge. The family traveled extensively, and Virginia's passion for travel continued her entire life. She loved to say "the more of God's world I see and visit, the more I want to see."
Virginia was preceded in death by her father David; mother Ina; brother Henry; and husband David. She is survived by son David of Albuquerque, New Mexico; son William of Huntington Beach, California; and grand-sons Eliot and Wesley of Huntington Beach, California. Virginia was blessed with a host of extended family members near and far, and with many special friends every place she lived. Virginia was also extremely thankful and proud to be a cancer survivor.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service reflecting on Virginia's life will be held on September 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Brill Chapel at Epworth Villa, 14901 North Pennsylvania, in Oklahoma City. Interment will be with her husband at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Virginia requested no flowers be sent to the service. In lieu thereof she suggested Memorials to Church of the Servant Foundation; American ; Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas; or .
Virginia will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 23, 2019