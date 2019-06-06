Home

May 31, 1927 - June 3, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Virginia Siemens grew up in Fairview, OK and graduated Valedictorian from Fairview High School. She con-tinued her education at Phillips University in Enid, lettering in band and was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. After school, Virginia became a legal secretary in Oklahoma City. She married her true love, Evan Hurt, in 1948 and a few years later began her role as MOM to son, Roger, and daughter, Carolyn. Virginia continued her career as a legal secretary and enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, aerobics and needlework (especially counted cross stitch). She was very active in her church and enjoyed being "grandma" to her grandson, Chris. She loved her God, family and friends. Virginia leaves behind her daughter, Carolyn and husband, Mark; son, Roger and wife, Mary; grandson, Chris and wife, Shannon; and great-granddaughter, Clara. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm Friday, June 7, at Western Oaks Christian Church in OKC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mercy Hospice or Western Oaks Christian Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 6, 2019
