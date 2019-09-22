|
|
Virginia "Lorene" New YUKON
Oct. 9, 1925 - Sept. 20, 2019
Virginia "Lorene" New was born Oct. 9, 1925, in Trousdale, OK, the daughter of Ira P and Margaret (Howard) Stafford. She entered heaven on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the age of 93. Lorene graduated from Wanette High School, then went on to become a licensed beautician. Lorene married L.D. "Deacon" New on Aug. 9, 1948, in Shawnee, OK. They lived in Norman, Madill, Tulsa, and settled in Oklahoma City, where they raised their family. She was a faithful member of Metropolitan Baptist Church. She and Deacon enjoyed many friends, travel and lots of time at their get-away at Lake Texoma. After the death of Deacon in 1998, she moved to the Spanish Cove retirement community in 2002, where she enjoyed many more years of gardening and new friendships. Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her son, Michael New. She is survived by her daughters, Beth Perry (Rick), of Broken Arrow; Barbara Wyckoff (Bruce), of Oklahoma City; her son, Tim New, of Cookson, OK; her special daughter-in-law, Sherrell New, of Oklahoma City; her grandchildren, Sarah Godbehere (Ryan), Joshua Perry (Kelsey), Gene Wyckoff (Sara), Matthew Perry (Cassie), Jodie Wyckoff, and Casey New; and her great-grandchildren, Gage and Tenley Perry and Reese Wyckoff. The family will receive visitors from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at Vondel Smith Mortuary North, 13125 N. MacArthur Boulevard, Oklahoma City. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Metropolitan Baptist Church. Private entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to Metropolitan Baptist Church, 7201 W. Britton Rd., Oklahoma City, OK 73132.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019