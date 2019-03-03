Virginia C.

Stephenson

Nov. 12, 1929 - Feb. 24, 2019



WICHITA, KS

STEPHENSON, Virginia C., loving wife, mother, grand mother and great grandmother, passed away on February 24, 2019, in Wichita, KS. Virginia was born November 12, 1929 in Oklahoma City, daughter of Sidney C. Bray and Allene (Patterson) Bray, both of pioneering Oklahoma families. The S.C. Brays lived in many different places, but moved to Edmond, OK in 1941. Virginia graduated from high school in Edmond and then attended the University of Oklahoma where she met Larry E. Stephenson. The couple married in 1949 and were the parents of 3 children: Larry K. Stephenson (Sheryl) of Andover, KS, Patricia A. Weinbrenner (Craig) of Richardson, TX and Randall C. Stephenson (Lisa) of Wichita, KS. Larry preceded Virginia in death January 27, 2013, after 64 years of marriage. The couple left 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Virginia and Larry lived in Ponca City, OK for 40 years where Virginia was active in many organizations including DAR, 20th Century Club, 4 O'clock Garden Club, Episcopal Church Women and P.E.O-Chapter EL. She was a 70-year member of P.E.O., having been initiated into her mother's chapter-D-OK, where she served as president. She also served EL as president and later became State President of Oklahoma State Chapter in 1987-88. The family moved from Edmond to Ponca City in 1970 and Larry and Virginia moved to Wichita, KS in 2007. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the P.E.O. Ponca City Scholarship Fund, the P.E.O. Projects Fund, or to Grace Episcopal Church in Ponca City. A private memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Ponca City, OK on March 16, 2019. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 3, 2019