|
|
Virginia Wallace KELLER, TX
Mar. 13, 1925 - Oct. 19, 2019
Virginia Foster Allen Wallace was born March 13, 1925, to Lawrence and Clara Foster in
Jerico Springs, MO. She died on October 19 2019. Pre-ceding her in death were her parents, and her brother, Harold Foster. She leaves twin sons: Jack Allen of Tulsa, OK, John Allen and wife Katherine of Conroe, TX; daughter: Buenta Johnston and husband Jimmy of Keller, TX; six grandchildren: J.R. Allen and wife Jessica, Jonathan Allen, Stephanie Inman and husband Jerry, Mandolynne Hopkins, Kevin Hopkins and wife Meghan, Tiffany Piepkorn and husband Shaun. She has seven great-grandchildren: Ashley, Kaitlyn, Brooklyn, Regan, Justin, Connor, and Aksel. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Barbara McGinnis, and many friends. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 500 SW 104th St., Oklahoma City, OK, on October 23, 2019, from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. Services will be at Moore First United Methodist Church, 201 W. Main, Moore, OK, October 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
-
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 23, 2019