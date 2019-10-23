Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 691-1661
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Moore First United Methodist Church
201 W. Main
Moore, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA WALLACE


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Virginia Wallace
Mar. 13, 1925 - Oct. 19, 2019

KELLER, TX
Virginia Foster Allen Wallace was born March 13, 1925, to Lawrence and Clara Foster in
Jerico Springs, MO. She died on October 19 2019. Pre-ceding her in death were her parents, and her brother, Harold Foster. She leaves twin sons: Jack Allen of Tulsa, OK, John Allen and wife Katherine of Conroe, TX; daughter: Buenta Johnston and husband Jimmy of Keller, TX; six grandchildren: J.R. Allen and wife Jessica, Jonathan Allen, Stephanie Inman and husband Jerry, Mandolynne Hopkins, Kevin Hopkins and wife Meghan, Tiffany Piepkorn and husband Shaun. She has seven great-grandchildren: Ashley, Kaitlyn, Brooklyn, Regan, Justin, Connor, and Aksel. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Barbara McGinnis, and many friends. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 500 SW 104th St., Oklahoma City, OK, on October 23, 2019, from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. Services will be at Moore First United Methodist Church, 201 W. Main, Moore, OK, October 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.

-

Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
Download Now