Virginia Carolyn

Woford

Oct. 6, 1930 - June 19, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Carolyn, 88, entered Heaven's gates on June 19, 2019. She was born Oct. 6, 1930, in OKC to Manley and Elma (Sheets) Bloom. Carolyn married Fred Laminack on Nov. 26, 1949; they resided in Marlow, OK. This union of marriage was blessed with a son, Matthew. Later in her life, Carolyn married Charles B. Woford, and they were happily married for nearly 20 years before Charles' passing in 2006. In 2013, Carolyn moved to the retirement community of Village on the Park, where she had a multitude of dear friends. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles B. Woford; Cheryl Halstead; and a sister, Betty Woford. Carolyn leaves behind her loving son, Matt Laminack & wife Susan, Higden, Arkansas; Chuck Woford & wife Cindy, of OKC; Janis Gaerte & husband Ken, Indianapolis, IN; sister, Mary Nell Wallraven; as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Services to celebrate her life are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the South Colonial Chape, burial following at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah, OK.