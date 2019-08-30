Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Carlton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Lane Carlton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Vivian Lane Carlton
January 16, 1923 - August 26, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Vivian Maude (Lane) Carlton was born January, 16, 1923 in Roff, OK the daughter of Burl Lindsey and Elizabeth (Bivens) Lane. She completed this life on Monday, August 26th, 2019, at the age of 96. After graduating from cosmetology school, she worked for many years as a hairdresser having owned her own beauty salon in several locations. She was past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star of the Westwood Chapter (now Fidelis Chapter #426). She always taught an adult women's Sunday School class in the churches she was a member of. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hoyt H. Carlton; and her grandson, Christopher Todd Phillips. She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Phillips and her husband Mike of Edmond and Sheila Lynn Foreman of Midwest City; her grandchildren, Michael Wayne Phillips, Jason Smith, Raymon Foreman and John Foreman. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 30th, at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: Integris Hospice House, 13920 Quailbrook Dr., Oklahoma City, OK 73134.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.