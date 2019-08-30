|
|
Vivian Lane Carlton OKLAHOMA CITY
January 16, 1923 - August 26, 2019
Vivian Maude (Lane) Carlton was born January, 16, 1923 in Roff, OK the daughter of Burl Lindsey and Elizabeth (Bivens) Lane. She completed this life on Monday, August 26th, 2019, at the age of 96. After graduating from cosmetology school, she worked for many years as a hairdresser having owned her own beauty salon in several locations. She was past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star of the Westwood Chapter (now Fidelis Chapter #426). She always taught an adult women's Sunday School class in the churches she was a member of. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hoyt H. Carlton; and her grandson, Christopher Todd Phillips. She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Phillips and her husband Mike of Edmond and Sheila Lynn Foreman of Midwest City; her grandchildren, Michael Wayne Phillips, Jason Smith, Raymon Foreman and John Foreman. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 30th, at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: Integris Hospice House, 13920 Quailbrook Dr., Oklahoma City, OK 73134.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 30, 2019