Vivian Rose Leffler MIDWEST CITY
June 9, 1924 - September 26, 2019
Born June 9, 1924, Vivian "Vicki" Frazier Leffler, left this world surrounded by her
family on September 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born in Berea, Kentucky to Sol and Jeannette Frazier who preceded her in death as well as her son, Gary Leffler and brother Jack Slaughter. Surviving Vicki are her daughters, Tracy Carrell and Kim Rossacci, son-in-law Joe Rossacci; grand-sons Jonathan Smith, Jason Leffler and granddaughter Laura Newman. She is also survived by four great-granddaughters; Molly, Sidney, Mikayla, Jessica and two great grandsons Hunter and Tanner and one great great grandson, Levi. Vicki graduated from Berea College Academy and attended Berea College and was proud of her "old Kentucky home", hosting several Kentucky Derby parties. She worked at Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio where she met and married Larry Leffler, the father of her children. In addition to raising three children she volunteered with the Symphony Society and was residential chairman of the United Way in Midwest City. She also co-chaired the Tinker Air Force Base Box Office; selling tickets to Air Force personnel for charity horse shows and symphony programs. Vicki was a "Bellmon Belle" working for the election of Henry Bellmon for US Senate and served as the last president of Verbena Garden Club in Midwest City. She had a lifelong love of dancing especially ballroom, swing and country music. She was an employee of the City of Midwest City for 25 years, the last 15 working as executive secretary to the City Manager. Vicki loved watching sports; golf, tennis, horse racing and was a huge fan of all OU sporting events often traveling to out of town games to support her Sooners. Her greatest love was always her children and her heart was broken with the loss of her precious son, Gary, in 2004. She was a member of Wickline United Methodist Church. The family requests donations in her name to .
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 27, 2019