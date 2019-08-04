|
Vivian Carol Calhoun OKLAHOMA CITY
McBride
Jan. 25, 1930 - Aug. 1, 2019
Vivian Carol Calhoun McBride has been a daughter, sister, wife, loving mother, grand-mother, great-grand-mother and lifelong friend. Vivian survived breast cancer, but for the last ten years, has been in slow decline due to dementia. She has now been set free of these earthly coils and will live on in our hearts with all of love and joy she provided to those around her. Her absence has been ever present in our daily lives for a number of years, but we will take solace that she is no longer bound by the confusion that had set into her life. Every family gathering will be a bit diminished by her absence but also the lack of her homemade ice cream. The kitchen counter will be forever empty of her pies and cakes that were as much of her home as anything. She was preceded by her husband, Lloyd (97); sons, Terry (73), and Gary (17); father, Celby; mother, Thelma; brothers, Bennie and Bob; and sister, Sue. She is survived by sons, Larry, Michael, and Patrick; daughter, Kathy; grandchildren, Lorn, Zak, Vivian, Victoria, Lacee and Alex; her great-grandchildren, Reece, Faith, Landon, Bennett, and Weston; and siblings, Don, Wilmetta, and Maurice. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Putnam City Christian Church, 4215 N. Grove Ave., Warr Acres. Burial will follow at Arlington Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 4, 2019