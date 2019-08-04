Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for VIVIAN MCBRIDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIVIAN MCBRIDE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Vivian Carol Calhoun
McBride
Jan. 25, 1930 - Aug. 1, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Vivian Carol Calhoun McBride has been a daughter, sister, wife, loving mother, grand-mother, great-grand-mother and lifelong friend. Vivian survived breast cancer, but for the last ten years, has been in slow decline due to dementia. She has now been set free of these earthly coils and will live on in our hearts with all of love and joy she provided to those around her. Her absence has been ever present in our daily lives for a number of years, but we will take solace that she is no longer bound by the confusion that had set into her life. Every family gathering will be a bit diminished by her absence but also the lack of her homemade ice cream. The kitchen counter will be forever empty of her pies and cakes that were as much of her home as anything. She was preceded by her husband, Lloyd (97); sons, Terry (73), and Gary (17); father, Celby; mother, Thelma; brothers, Bennie and Bob; and sister, Sue. She is survived by sons, Larry, Michael, and Patrick; daughter, Kathy; grandchildren, Lorn, Zak, Vivian, Victoria, Lacee and Alex; her great-grandchildren, Reece, Faith, Landon, Bennett, and Weston; and siblings, Don, Wilmetta, and Maurice. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Putnam City Christian Church, 4215 N. Grove Ave., Warr Acres. Burial will follow at Arlington Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIVIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.