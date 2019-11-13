Home

Southern Hills Baptist Church
8601 S Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Southern Hills Baptist Church-Chapel
8601 S. Penn
Oklahoma City, OK
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Memory Gardens
VONDA BASDEN


1931 - 2019
Vonda M. Basden
June 6, 1931 - November 10, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Vonda, 88, passed away on Sunday. She was born in Jet, OK to Boyd & Delia Castle. She graduated from Guthrie High School 1949. Vonda was employed at Tinker AFB for over 20 years. She and her daughter Karen owned Country Collections by Hart in downtown Moore. Vonda was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Basden, parents & 3 sisters. She is survived by son, Larry Basden and wife Laura, daughter, Karen Hart & husband Lanny, 2 brothers; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held 2PM Friday, November 15th, 2019, at Southern Hills Baptist Church-Chapel 8601 S. Penn, OKC, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Please visit:

www.vondelsmithmortuary.com to read her full obituary.

Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 13, 2019
