|
|
Wallace Eugene Baker ELK CITY
June 2, 1941 - Oct. 24, 2019
Wallace Eugene Baker, 78, of Elk City, OK was born June 2, 1941, in Erick, OK. He is the son of Mancle &Georgia (Hamby) Baker. He went to walk the streets of gold with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home in Elk City with his loving family by his side.
Wallace graduated from Berlin High School Class of 1959. After high school, Wallace attended Sayre Jr. College and started his career at Western Electric in 1962. He married his best friend and sweetheart, Linda Lee Graham, on Dec. 13, 1969, in Oklahoma City. He worked for Lucent/ATT/ Western Electric as a Section Chief in Quality Assurance, and when he retired, he worked as a Crop Adjuster for the Great American Insurance Company.
When Wallace was not working, he enjoyed raising cattle, praising the Lord, collecting various trinkets like pocket watches, knives, and guns, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Wallace was a proud member of the Pioneers Volunteer Organization with Western Electric. He was also a Paul Harris Fellow in the Rotary Club in Elk City.
Wallace will be remembered for his faithfulness to Jesus Christ; his love for his fellow man, being a fair and honest person, a loving husband, father and papa.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Elk City, OK. Dr. Russel Duck will officiate; the Rev. Danny Ringer will assist. Interment will follow at Berlin Cemetery in Berlin, OK. Services have been entrusted to the care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, OK.
Cherishing his memory is his wife of forty-nine years, Linda, of the home; two sons, Brian Baker & his wife Heather, of Cheyenne, OK; and Bradley Baker, of Yukon, OK; two grandsons, Logan Baker, of Cheyenne, OK; Cole Kroutil, of Yukon, OK; four granddaughters, Jolie Baker and Jorja Baker, both of Cheyenne, OK; Kayla Bishop & her husband, Adam, of Yukon, OK; Sarah Hays & her husband Eric, of Yukon, OK; five great-grandchildren; brother, Phillip "Ronald" Baker & his wife Shirley, of Berlin, OK; sister, Barbara Sue Baker Armstrong & her husband Mike, of Berlin, OK; special brother-in-law, Dennis "Monty" Graham, of temple, TX; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mancle and Georgia Baker; brother, Bennie Baker; and sister, Betty Hardy.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Endowment Fund, in care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 707, Elk City, OK 73648.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by using the online guest book at:
www.martin-duggerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 27, 2019