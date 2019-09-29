Home

Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Wallace E Pugsley, Jr.
Dec. 10, 1928 - Sept. 27, 2019

MOORE
Wallace Pugsley Jr. rose to heaven to meet Jesus on Sept. 27, 2019. Born to Wallace and Gladys Pugsley on Dec. 10, 1928, in Helena, AR, Wallace grew up in West Helena, AR, attending public schools, graduating high school in May 1946. He entered military service shortly after high school serving in the regular Army, Army and Naval Reserves, and proudly in the Oklahoma National Guard until retiring in 1988 at the rank of colonel. He experienced an extraordinary 39-year career with the U.S. Postal Service starting as a clerk-carrier and retiring as a Postal Inspector. In retirement, he became a much sought-after tax preparer for H&R Block and a mentoring landlord for his many tenants. Wallace is survived by the love of his life for over 70 years, Doris; daughter, Kathy and her husband Chuck; son, Wally and his wife Cathy; and son, John and his wife Pam. Wallace leaves his grandchildren, Chay Henson and his wife Ashley, Sarah and her husband Casey Woods, Joshua Pugsley and his wife Danielle, Daniel Pugsley and fiancée Katelin Hibbler, and Garret Pugsley and girlfriend Haley Dromgoole. Wallace also leaves his five great-grandchildren, Rhett and Harper Henson; Sam and Goldie Woods; and Daniel's son, Mason Pugsley; along with numerous nieces and nephews; all greatly loved. Wallace will be remembered for his generosity, his devotion to his faith and his kindness and thoughtfulness to everyone he met as well as his smile as he delivered the contents of the little Red Box. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, Moore, OK, 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Celebration service of Wallace's life will be held at the First Moore Baptist Church, 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Interment to be held at Resthaven Cemetery, Moore, OK, following the Celebration Service.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 29, 2019
