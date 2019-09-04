|
|
Walter C. Bludworth TUTTLE
December 9, 1937-August 22, 2019
Walter C. Bludworth, 82, of Tuttle, OK, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019 at the Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK. Walt was born December 9, 1937 in Dallas, TX to Walter T. and Maggie (Gullodge) Bludworth. Walter was preceded in death by his mother and father as well as brother David and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife Annette of the home, 3 children: son Keith and wife Joy of Oklahoma City, daughters Deborah Gregg and husband Stephen of Tuttle, OK and Stacy Johns and husband Eric of Yukon, OK, sister Mary Pierce and husband Royce of Duncanville, TX. Also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Walter proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp and volunteered numerous years for both the Mustang and Tuttle Oklahoma Fire Depart-ments. He began his career in automotive/aircraft at Gulfstream (Aero Commander) and retired from American National Can in 2000. After retiring, Walt became very passionate with dirt track racing. He enjoyed the competition, the challenge and friends that he made. He was very well respected by all that knew him both personally and professionally. Graveside services with full Military Honors will be held at 1pm on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Ft. Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK. Memorial Contributions may be directed to the Bridgecreek Fire Department/Protection District, c/o John Craft, at 2297 County Road 1222, Blanchard, OK 73010.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 4, 2019