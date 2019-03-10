Home

Walter H. (Wally)
Reinig
Oct. 25, 1950 - Dec. 29, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY
A memorial service will be held at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery Chapel 7901 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK, on Saturday, March 16, 10:30 am.
Wally was born in Holdredge, NE, second of seven children to John & Joyce Reinig. The family ended up in Oklahoma City after years traveling several states with a father in construction business. Wally attended Christ the King Elementary & graduated from John Marshall High School in 1968. He was a talented musician & writer; tile setter by trade.
Wally was predeceased by a brother (d in infancy) & an older sister Carolyn Webb. He leaves to mourn his parents, son Jeremy, step-daughter Christi Dawson, sisters Linda Sefcik, Mary Singleton, Peggy Vogt, brother Jeff & many other family & friends.
Thanks to the caring services of Valir Hospice & Sheri Knox for her counsel at this time.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 10, 2019
