Wanda Delores MIDWEST CITY
Patterson
January 12, 1938 - August 29, 2019
Beloved Mother and Surrounded by her family, Wanda Delores Patterson, age 81, of Midwest City, OK, peacefully went to be with her Lord on Aug. 29, 2019. Born in Enid, Oklahoma to Everett and Dorothy Warren. She is survived by her sister, Norene Patterson, and brothers, Charles, Calvin, and Kenneth Warren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Joe. Before retiring in 2012, Wanda worked in retail at Anthony's for 40 years. Wanda was married to the father of her children, Thomas H. Patterson, for 32 years. Wanda lived a devoted life to her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind her two sons, Thomas and Ricky, and daughter, Vickie, as well as her four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many others she has impacted throughout the years. She will be remembered for her strength, honesty, loyalty, and spinach dip. "So let your hearts be joyful and let you spirit sing, for I'm spending Christmas in Heaven and I'm walking with the King!"
Grandmother
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019