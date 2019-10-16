|
|
Wanda, L. Zin Foley NICHOLS HILLS
Oct. 2, 1931 - Oct. 13, 2019
Wanda Leona Barnes Zin Foley passed away early 13 October 2019. She lost a short battle with gallbladder cancer. She is survived by her sister J. 'Micke' Turner, her children Gregory I. Zin, Frederick E. Zin, Stephen A. Zin, Brian A. Foley, Michael R. Zin, Jennifer L Zin Curry, Linda K. Foley Falvo, her grandchildren, great-grand-children, nephews, nieces, Kerr McGee friends, American Business Woman Association friends, and many other friends. She loved to learn and know the people around her. After 35 years with Kerr McGee, she graduated from UCO. She had a full life. Now we lay her to rest. Instead of flowers please make a dona-tion to .
Services will be held at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4pm-8pm on Wednesday, October 16, with family receiving visitors from 5pm-7pm. Funeral service will be at 10:00am on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 16, 2019