|
|
Wanda L. Foley OKLAHOMA CITY
October 2, 1931 - October 13, 2019
On Sunday, October 13, 2019, Wanda Leona Foley, loving wife and mother of seven children, passed away at age 88.
Wanda was born on October 2, 1931 in Dexter, TX to Elmer and Lillian (Lewter) Barnes. After Elmer's sudden death, Lillian moved the family to Purcell, OK, where Wanda attended Purcell High School. Upon graduation, she attended Oklahoma City University, where she met her future husband, James Zin. In 1948, they married, and together gave birth to four sons (Gregory, Frederick, Stephen, and Michael) and a daughter (Jennifer).
Following James' untimely death in 1962, Wanda raised her five children as a devoted single mother while working as a secretary and admini-strative assistant at Kerr McGee Corporation. Her life changed in 1970 when she married Kerr McGee executive David Foley, whose children Brian and Linda she embraced as her own, and later adopted.
After David's death in 1990 and her own retirement from Kerr McGee following 35 years of service, she actively sought out new challenges. She achieved her longtime ambition of obtaining a college degree, from Central Oklahoma University. She volunteered frequently at the Oklahoma City Civic Center. And most of all, she became a passionate and beloved member of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA).
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, and by two brothers, Ray and Charles Barnes. She is survived by her sister Micke Turner; her seven children--Gregory Zin, Frederick Zin (Lou), Stephen Zin (Susie), Brian Foley, Michael Zin, Jennifer Curry (Noel) and Linda Falvo (Anthony); four grand-children; and four great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held in Wanda's honor from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 8701 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City. Funeral services will be held at Chapel Hill Funeral Home on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 16, 2019