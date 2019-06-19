Home

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home
Del City, OK
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Del City Church of Christ
Wanda Fay (Best)
Johnson
Dec. 3, 1938 - June 17, 2019

DEL CITY
Wanda Fay (Best) Johnson was born December 3, 1938 and received her heavenly reward on Monday, June 17, 2019. She is survived by her hus-band of nearly 59 years Donald E. Johnson; 5 children Pam (Chris) Turbyfill, Jeff (Nancy) Johnson, Janet (Vernon) Coleman, Todd (Tracey) Johnson, Rod (Annie) Johnson; 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandsons; 3 sisters Vada Boutin, Jane Cave and Dorean Blackketter; 3 brothers Carl Gene Best, Glen Best, and Danny Best. She was preceded in death by her father, Grant Best and mother, Mabel Best; sisters Oleta Shirkey and Judy Keenan; brothers Leon Best and Donald Best. She loved her family, church family, playing games, and the Oklahoma Sooners. Visitation will be 4-8pm Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home in Del City. Services will be at 10am Friday, June 21, 2019, at Del City Church of Christ with burial to follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Del City Church of Christ Missions Program.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 19, 2019
