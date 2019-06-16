Wanda Loraine

Laseman

Dec. 4, 1927 - June 12, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Wanda Loraine Laseman, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and mother-in- law, passed away peacefully to the arms of the Lord on June 12, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Born Wanda Loraine Cole to Virgil and Helen Cole in Sparks, OK on Dec. 4, 1927, she graduated from Classen High and attended Oklahoma City University, where she met and fell in love with Ray Fraher. They were wed in 1947, married for 27 years, and blessed with three lovely daughters. Wanda worked as a Commercial Lines Underwriter for the Insurance Company of North America (INA), The Hartford, and Cigna for over 22 years, retiring in 1987.

A devout Catholic, Wanda enjoyed doing needlepoint, was a voracious reader, and an incredible cook. She also loved boating, regularly going to Texoma Lake with friends and her daughter. It was thru these friends that she was introduced to Paul Laseman in 1990, who swept her off her feet, and they were married for over 27 years, until his death in Oct. 2017.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husbands, Ray Fraher and Paul Laseman; and one daughter, Carol Fraher Johns. She is survived by one sister, Wynona Cole Robinson, of Bend, OR; two daughters, Diane Fraher Thornton and her husband Steve Thornton, of New York City; and Mary Catherine Stack and her husband Stan Stack, of Oklahoma City; a son-in-law, Jeff Johns, of Pittsburg; five grandchildren, Hunter Stack, of Oklahoma City; Emily Stack, of Austin; and Jessica Johns, Erin Johns, and Lindsay Johns, all of Pittsburg; 10 nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church with the interment immediately following at Rose Hill Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .