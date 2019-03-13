Wanda Lou McPherren

January 22, 1924 - March 10, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Wanda Lou McPherren, 95, Midwest City, Oklahoma resident, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Oklahoma City. Wanda was born January 22, 1924 in Bryant, Oklahoma to John Wesley Mainord and Celia Ann (Hardin) Mainord. Wanda grew up in the Bryant area and attended Weleetka Public Schools and graduated from Weleetka High School.

Wanda was a Material Manager/Supervisor in the Commissary at Tinker Air Force Base for over 20 years before retirement in 1973. Wanda loved to travel, cook, watch sports, sew, quilt, teach a Bible study, and volunteer at the Salvation Army, where she won awards for outstanding Volunteer of the Year. Wanda was dedicated to her family and church. She attended Harvest Life Assembly of God Church in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

Wanda is survived by her several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wayne and 11 siblings.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery east of Seminole, Oklahoma on Highway 270. Rev. Mitch Williams will officiate at the service.

Services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole, Oklahoma.