Swearingen Funeral Home
1001 N Milt Phillips Ave
Seminole, OK 74868
(405) 382-3456
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Rest Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery
east of Seminole, Oklahoma on Highway 270
Wanda Lou McPherren


1924 - 2019
Wanda Lou McPherren Obituary

Wanda Lou McPherren
January 22, 1924 - March 10, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Wanda Lou McPherren, 95, Midwest City, Oklahoma resident, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Oklahoma City. Wanda was born January 22, 1924 in Bryant, Oklahoma to John Wesley Mainord and Celia Ann (Hardin) Mainord. Wanda grew up in the Bryant area and attended Weleetka Public Schools and graduated from Weleetka High School.
Wanda was a Material Manager/Supervisor in the Commissary at Tinker Air Force Base for over 20 years before retirement in 1973. Wanda loved to travel, cook, watch sports, sew, quilt, teach a Bible study, and volunteer at the Salvation Army, where she won awards for outstanding Volunteer of the Year. Wanda was dedicated to her family and church. She attended Harvest Life Assembly of God Church in Midwest City, Oklahoma.
Wanda is survived by her several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wayne and 11 siblings.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery east of Seminole, Oklahoma on Highway 270. Rev. Mitch Williams will officiate at the service.
Services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole, Oklahoma.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019
