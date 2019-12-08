|
|
Warren Paul Mayfield OKLAHOMA CITY
April 1, 1929 - November 20, 2019
Warren Paul Mayfield went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 20, 2019, at the age of 90. He passed away peacefully with his wife and son by his side in Oklahoma City. Warren was cherished by the many who loved him as a kind, loving and very generous Husband, Father, "Papaw," "Great-Papaw," Brother, Brother-in-Law, Father-in-law, Uncle, Coach, Employer and Friend. Warren was born on April 1, 1929, to Robert Mayfield and Ella "Roberts" Mayfield in Bilby, OK. Warren graduated from Ada High School and attended East Central University on an academic and athletic scholarship. Warren lettered in Basketball and Baseball and graduated ECU with a math degree in 1951. On the day he graduated, he married the love of his life, Opal Tisdell, from Mill Creek, OK. He couldn't wait another day for her to be his wife!! They were happily married for over 68 years until his passing. Warren was a high school coach of boys' and girls' basketball, boys' baseball and girls' softball. He was also a Math teacher, a rarity for a coach. He coached at Red Rock HS and at Wayne, OK. At Wayne, his girls' softball team won the State Championship. Although passionate about coaching and teaching, Warren left for a career in the Oil Industry in 1955, taking a job with Schlumberger Well Services as an Open Hole Logging Engineer with stints in Duncan and Enid, among others. In 1964, he was promoted to Dipmeter Specialist in Oklahoma City. Ever the entrepreneur, in 1968, Warren started his own Open Hole Logging Company, Mayfield-Payne, located in Shawnee, OK. Warren expanded his business to include oil and gas production and employed over 30 people. During this prosperous time, Warren and Opal's generosity was well-known with their church, community, family, and basically, anyone in need who crossed their paths. Warren became a leader in the community serving on the Advisory Board for Oklahoma Baptist University and American National Bank, Board of Directors for the Shawnee Association for Retarded Citizens, member of the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce, YMCA, and Finance Committee for First Baptist Church. He was the Shawnee American Legion Head Coach Baseball for two years, and made numerous other sacrificial services to his family and community. Warren's love for sports never waned as he was a season ticket holder for OU football games since the early 1970s, and he attended several Orange Bowl games and the OU-Ohio State game in 1977 in Columbus, OH. He watched everything offered on TV for baseball, basketball, and football. Later in life, he became a huge OKC Thunder basketball fan and particularly loved to watch favorite players, Westbrook and Durant, with Opal. Warren's love of sports was only surpassed by his love of family, especially his seven grandchildren. Warren and Opal moved from Shawnee to Tishomingo, OK in 1995. They moved into their beloved "Rock House," located on Pennington Creek. Warren became a member and Deacon at First Baptist Church in Tishomingo and made many new and cherished friends. In 2010, Warren moved with Opal and daughter, Gail, to Boone, NC. In 2014, Warren, Opal, and Gail returned to their roots in Oklahoma. Warren and Opal resided at Rambling Oaks Courtyard Memory Care in Oklahoma City at the time of his passing. Warren was predeceased by his parents; brother, Wayne; sister, Lana Sue; daughters, Gail and Teresa; and great-grandson, Abel Crawford. In his later years, Warren was often known to state, "I'm the luckiest guy in the world" because of his long and loving marriage to Opal. He is survived by wife, Opal; son, Gary Mayfield; daughter, Susan Pogoloff (Kevin); grandchildren, Paul Mayfield (Melissa), Warren Beck (Jenny), Amanda Oliveira (Gustavo), Kelly Crawford (Daniel), James Robinson, Tyler Robinson, and Bo Pogoloff; sisters, Wanda Moore and Wilma Kidd; seven great-grandchildren; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; and son-in-law, Walter Bartlett.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019