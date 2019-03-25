Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Reflection Pointe
Oklahoma City, OK
Warren Alan Stark

OKLAHOMA CITY
Warren Alan Stark passed away peacefully March 20 with companion Joy by his side. He was born to William & Gladys Stark in Greenfield, IA. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a mechanical engineer degree. He was preceded in death by his parents, William & Gladys Stark; one son, Douglas Stark; and two grandsons, Chris Stark and Jett Stark. He is survived by one son, Jeffre Jett Stark; one grandson, Talon Stark; one brother, Billy Stark; and many nieces and nephews. He owned and operated Dagwell Dixie company. He loved racing dragsters, motorcycles, and riding with his friends. He was involved and contributed to the advancement of motor sports in the state. He impacted many lives, most liked him, some loved him, all respected him. He will be greatly missed! Celebration of Life will be at Reflection Pointe, Oklahoma City, March 29 at 2 o'clock.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 25, 2019
