|
|
Waunetta J. WELLSTON
Whittenberg
Aug. 24, 1935 - Nov. 27, 2019
Waunetta Joyce Burgess Whittenberg was born August 24, 1935 in Wheeler, Texas to Maurice Conrad Burgess and Lillian Lucille Burgess and passed away November 27, 2019 in Edmond at the age of 84. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Whittenberg, her parents and an older brother who died at birth. She is survived by her three children, Maurice Whittenberg and wife Dianne of Wellston, OK, Marianne Hudson of Midwest City, OK, Melinda Sharum and husband Gary of Edmond, OK, her dearly loved sister Patsy Williams and husband Elvie of Shamrock, TX, 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing will be at Lehman Funeral Home in Wellston, OK, on Monday evening, December 2, from 6 to 8 pm. Memorial service at Metropolitan Bible Church (formerly Metropolitan Baptist Church) in Oklahoma City, OK, at 2 pm on Tuesday, December 3. Donations may be given to Metropolitan Bible Church or Iris Memory Care in Edmond.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 3, 2019