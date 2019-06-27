Home

Jul. 17, 1928 - Nov. 3, 2018

SUNNYVALE, CA
Born in Okemah, OK, raised in Pasadena, CA, U.S. Navy Veteran of both WWII and the Korean War. Retired Production Manager at Varian Associates, Instrument Div. Passed away of complica-tions from mesothelioma. To be laid to rest at CCCVC. Loved and respected by all that knew him, he will be missed. He is survived by his wife Eleanor, sons Chris and Kevin, siblings Christina Ferris, Norman and Colin.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 27, 2019
