Wayne W. Coffin

August 18, 1923 - July 4, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Wayne Coffin, longtime Oklahoma minister, died on July 4, 2019 at the age of 95. He was born in Pampa, Texas in 1923 to Alma and Thomas Coffin. He earned a BA from Southwestern University and a Master of Divinity from Duke University. He was married to Kathleen Wilder for over 62 years until her death in 2009. He is survived by their three children: Pamela (St. Louis, MO), Priscilla (Vail, CO) and Scott (St. Michael, MN). He served as pastor of several United Methodist Churches, including St. Luke's in Oklahoma City and McFarlin in Norman, and as Treasurer and Director of Finance for the Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church. He was on the Board of Trustees of Oklahoma City University for 25 years and was honored by OCU with a Doctor of Divinity decree in 1964 and the Distinguished Service Award in 1981. He was first elected a delegate to the world-wide General Conference of the UMC and served on the UMC Judicial Council for 16 years. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Crown Heights UMC, 37th and Western, Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Crown Heights Memorial Fund or to Skyline Urban Ministry, 500 SE 15th, Oklahoma City 73129. Published in The Oklahoman on July 12, 2019