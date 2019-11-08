|
Wayne D. Epperson EDMOND
November 24, 1948-November 6, 2019
Wayne was born in Missouri in 1948 to JR and Rosella (Johnson) Epperson. He graduated from Hard-ing High School in Oklahoma City, and earned his BA and MBA from Central State University in Edmond, OK. He began working when he was 14 and got his first job in the grocery industry when he was 16. He started as a bagger in a Humpty Dumpty and worked his way up to President of Fleming Inter-national. His 25-year career with Fleming Foods began in 1974 when he was hired as a Grocery Merchandiser in Oklahoma City. A few of the other positions he held include Sales Manager (OKC), Division President (Ft. Worth), Vice-President Retail Electronic Services (OKC), President Gigante-Fleming (Mexico City), and President Fleming International (Miami, FL). His career was interrupted in 1968 by the Army. He served in the 1st Cavalry, one year at Ft. Polk, LA and one year in Vietnam. Wayne loved to travel. He visited 26 countries for business, pleasure or both. Outside of work and family, Wayne's greatest joy was golf. He had five hole-in-ones, played with Ben Crenshaw in the Oak Hills Pro-Am, and won the Colonial National Invitational Pro-Am. After he retired, he played at least three times per week. He served on the Operations Board and the Operations Committee at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. He also served on the Governance Board of Harding Charter Prep from 2009 to 2018, two years as President. Wayne loved golf, his career, and serving in various organizations, but all of that combined didn't compare to how much he loved his entire family, but especially his wife and son. NOTHING in the world was more important to him. He was an amazing and selfless provider financially and emotionally, and his love was total and unconditional. He was their safe harbor in the world. His family would like to thank everybody in Dr. Brook Scott's practice, and at the Oklahoma Heart Hospital for their incredible patience, compassion, skills and efforts. You are truly a blessing! Wayne was preceded in death by his first wife Nikki (Knepper) Epperson, and his parents. He is survived by his wife Kelly (Ambler) Epperson, his son and daughter-in-law Joe and Shelly (Roberson) Epperson, siblings Bruce, Peggy, Steve, Kathy, David and Sheryl and their families. Family visitation will be Friday, November 8, from 5pm-7pm and services will be held Saturday, November 9, at 1:30pm both at Matthews Funeral Home in Edmond. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Epperson Memorial Scholarship Fund at Harding Charter Prep., 1301 NE 101st St., Oklahoma City, OK 73131. All seven of the Epperson siblings, one niece, and Joe attended Harding.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 8, 2019