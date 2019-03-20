Wayne Joseph

Wayne passed away on March 14th, 2019. He was a current resident in Kansas City, MO at the time of passing, but was born in New York. He touched many lives as he grew up in Oklahoma and Kansas. Wayne was known to bring smiles and laughter to his loved ones. He is survived by his mother, Christine Quinn; father, Wayne Miller; daughter, Brett Miller; grandchildren, Atreus Waltiere, Cyson Miller, Rynknox Miller, Zovalee Miller; sisters, Amanda Miller, Danyell Gainer, Marie Miller, Stacy Thompson, Tammy Thompson; brothers, Brian Miller, Jacob Miller, John Miller, Ken Miller, Shaun Everett; girlfriend, Tabitha Moffat; and many more family members and friends. Services to celebrate his life will be held at Crosspoint Baptist Church in Yukon, OK on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 2:00pm with burial to follow at Union City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Buchanan Funeral Services, 8712 N. Council Rd., OKC, OK on Thursday, March 21st, from 1-8pm. Flowers may be sent here.