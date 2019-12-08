|
|
Wayne Eidson THE VILLAGE
Schooley
Aug. 11, 1926 - Nov. 29, 2019
Wayne Eidson Schooley, 93, of The Village, OK, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 29, 2019. He was born near Bolivar, MO on Aug. 11, 1926. His parents, Melvin and Jewell Schooley, preceded him in death as well as his sister, Wanda Jean Sanders. Wayne was in the Army Signal Corps 1945-47, serving in Budapest, Hungary, as a cryptographer and attained the grade of sergeant. After graduating from SW Missouri State with high distinction, he received a master's degree in political science from OSU, and later a Juris Doctor degree in law from OCU. He spent most of his working life as a systems analyst at the Federal Aviation Administration and as a petroleum landman. He was a charter member (1952 to present) of the Village Christian Church, where he led an adult class for many years and served in numerous other capacities.
Wayne's wife of 52 years, Elaine, preceded him in death in 2001. He remarried and is survived by his wife, Doris; as well as his and Elaine's four children, Anne Dempsey and husband Dennis, Pflugerville, TX; Keith Schooley, Enid, OK; Brent Schooley, Oklahoma City; and Jill Ebaugh and husband David, Richardson, TX; seven grandchildren, Tiffany, Tyler, Tara, Emily, Meredith, Whitney, and Mark; and seven great-grandchildren, Mia, Max, Claire, Kate, Theo, Annie, and Beau. We have all been blessed by his humility, wisdom and godly character qualities demonstrated throughout his life.
As a longtime resident of The Village, Wayne was a councilman for 46 years, during which time he served 10 times as mayor. During his years of public service, he quietly served effectively. He made sure city money was spent efficiently in serving citizens of The Village, and that the city was governed fairly for all. He was most proud that a high level of stability was maintained and that the city had no scandals for those 46 years. Wayne was also happy to work with citizens to build a city hall, a public library, and other public buildings, all paid for when occupied without any bonded indebtedness. When he retired from public office, The Village City Council honored him by naming a city park after him. He was also honored at the State Capitol on May 4, 2007, which was proclaimed "Wayne Schooley Day."
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Village Christian Church at 9401 Ridgeview Dr., The Village, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Village Christian Church memorial fund.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019