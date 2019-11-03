Home

Trinity Church of the Nazarene
7301 S Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Church of the Nazarene
Oklahoma City, OK
Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Sentinel, OK
WAYNE SMITH


1945 - 2019
Wayne E. Smith
Aug. 22, 1945 - Oct. 22, 2019

NORMAN
Wayne was born Aug. 22, 1945, in Hopewell, VA to Clifford & Agnes (Greene-baum) Smith. Wayne passed away on Oct. 22, 2019, in Minneola, KS. He served in the Air Force from 1964 to 1968. He served as a Police Officer OKC VA Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; brother, Phillip Smith; daughters, Jody Kramps and Julie Gorman (David); stepsons, David and Mark Powell (Rashae); his grandchildren, Autumn Sierra, Baillie and Gavin Gorman; and several other family members. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene in OKC. Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 in Sentinel, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 3, 2019
