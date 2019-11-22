Home

WAYNE WELLIVER Obituary

Wayne G. Welliver, Jr.
Sept. 9, 1959 - Nov. 20, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Oklahoma City resident, Wayne George Welliver, Jr., 60, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born September 9, 1959 in Liberal, Kansas to Wayne and Linda (Lambert) Welliver. Wayne grew up in El Reno and graduated from El Reno High School. He was a stubborn man that was set in his ways, but he was a wonderful father to his children, Joshua and Leslie. He was also a father figure to many young men and did his best to guide them in the right direction. Wayne loved riding his Harley and would often go wherever the wind would take him. He also enjoyed building and selling guns as well as going to the shooting range. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his long-time partner, Betty Gage; children, Joshua Samual Welliver and Leslie Dawn Welliver; grandchildren, Elijah David Welliver and Maddalynn Leota Rodgers; and a sister, Gayla Hays.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 22, 2019
