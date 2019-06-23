Home

June 18, 1942 - June 14, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Wayne William Srotyr, 76, was born June 18, 1942, in Cicero, Il, & passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2019, at the home he shared with his loving wife, Alta, in OKC, OK. He is survived by his son Wayne WC Srotyr, of Logans-port, IN. He had a special bond with his step-sons Brent & Shawn Kasparek of Oklahoma City who loved him & would do anything for him. He leaves 9 grand-children, & 2 great grand-children. He was more of a dad to his niece Carlene, as well as her husband Kenny Moore of Bethany. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents William J. & Pearl Novak Srotyr, sister Eileen & step-son Brian Kasparek. He retired after 39 years with WE/AT&T/Lucent. He enjoyed woodworking, motorcycles, traveling & photography. He was past-president of both the Metro Camera Club & the Lakeview Neighborhood Association. He & Alta shared many great memories in their 20 years together. A celebration of his life is planned for June 27 at 2:00 p.m. in Will Rogers Garden Center, 3400 NW 36 St., OKC 73112. Burial will be in Lisle, IL Cemetery at a later date. Full obituary available at: https://www.okcremation.com /notices/Wayne-Srotyr
Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019
