Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Ireland Funeral Home-Lynlee Mae Chapel
507 E. Main
Moore, OK 73160
405-735-8900
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
John M. Ireland Funeral Home-Lynlee Mae Chapel
507 E. Main
Moore, OK 73160
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
John M. Ireland Funeral Home-Lynlee Mae Chapel
507 E. Main
Moore, OK 73160
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
West Madison Cemetery
Adrian, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WELLS DANIELS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WELLS DANIELS


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Wells Fargo Daniels
June 30, 1993 - September 29, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Wells, 26, went to be with his Heavenly Father in Houston, TX, due to Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was born in Dumas, TX, to Phillip & Janice Daniels. Wells graduated from Strat-ford High School, Class of 2011. He attended OSU-OKC and received an A.A.S. Degree in Police Science, and was C.L.E.E.T. certified. Wells was an HVAC journeyman, employed by Hill & Company. Wells is survived by his parents, Janice & Phillip Daniels; 12 siblings, Hazen Daniels, Julie Burris & husband, Scott, Solon Daniels & wife, Lisa, Ezra Daniels & wife, Angela, Ginger Short & husband, Jeff, Terri Simmons & husband, Kyle, Robin Stein & husband, Patrick, Jesse Daniels & wife, Jordan, James Daniels, Janette Foor & husband, Erich, Ellie Daniels & fiancé, Blake Tabler, & Zorro Daniels; grandparents, Lloyd & Pat Jewett; numerous nieces, nephews, & many other family members & friends. Wells is preceded in death by his brother Wesley Daniels; grandparents, Ezra & Ellen Daniels. Visitation will be from 11am-8pm, Wed., Oct. 2nd, with family receiving guests from 5pm-8pm, at the Lynlee Mae Chapel, 507 E. Main Street, in Moore, OK. Services will be held at 2pm, Thurs., Oct. 3, 2019, at the Lynlee Mae Chapel. Wells will be laid to rest, 11:00am, Sat., Oct. 5, 2019, at West Madison Cemetery, Adrian, MI.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WELLS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now