Wells Fargo Daniels OKLAHOMA CITY
June 30, 1993 - September 29, 2019
Wells, 26, went to be with his Heavenly Father in Houston, TX, due to Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was born in Dumas, TX, to Phillip & Janice Daniels. Wells graduated from Strat-ford High School, Class of 2011. He attended OSU-OKC and received an A.A.S. Degree in Police Science, and was C.L.E.E.T. certified. Wells was an HVAC journeyman, employed by Hill & Company. Wells is survived by his parents, Janice & Phillip Daniels; 12 siblings, Hazen Daniels, Julie Burris & husband, Scott, Solon Daniels & wife, Lisa, Ezra Daniels & wife, Angela, Ginger Short & husband, Jeff, Terri Simmons & husband, Kyle, Robin Stein & husband, Patrick, Jesse Daniels & wife, Jordan, James Daniels, Janette Foor & husband, Erich, Ellie Daniels & fiancé, Blake Tabler, & Zorro Daniels; grandparents, Lloyd & Pat Jewett; numerous nieces, nephews, & many other family members & friends. Wells is preceded in death by his brother Wesley Daniels; grandparents, Ezra & Ellen Daniels. Visitation will be from 11am-8pm, Wed., Oct. 2nd, with family receiving guests from 5pm-8pm, at the Lynlee Mae Chapel, 507 E. Main Street, in Moore, OK. Services will be held at 2pm, Thurs., Oct. 3, 2019, at the Lynlee Mae Chapel. Wells will be laid to rest, 11:00am, Sat., Oct. 5, 2019, at West Madison Cemetery, Adrian, MI.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 2, 2019