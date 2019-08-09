|
EDMOND
Phillip M. Welsh
Dec. 12, 1934 - Aug. 6, 2019
Phillip Welsh was born in Elkhart, Kansas, to Floyd and Gladys (Schull) Welsh. He served in the Army, Marines and Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Norma Jean "Mickey" Herman, and brother, Jim Welsh. He is survived by his daughters, Kim Welsh of Norman, Okla., Dianna Putman and Michael Rogerson of McLoud, Okla., Phyllis Bennett and Gary Bennett of Edmond, Okla., Heather Miller and Charlie Powell of Crescent, Okla.; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Mr. Welsh moved to Edmond in 2015 to be closer to his daughters. Prior to that he spent many years in Woodward helping care for his parents and siblings. In Woodward he was recognized for volunteering at the senior center. In Edmond, he lived at an independent living apartment building where he made many close friends and is fondly remembered for sharing ice cream and sweets in the common room.
No services are planned. If you wish to honor his legacy, please send a donation to: Sunbeam Family Services, Senior Services, 1100 NW 14th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73106.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 9, 2019