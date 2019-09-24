|
Wendell A. Vandever LYONS, KS
October 21, 1941-September 22, 2019
Wendell Allen Vandever, 77, of Lyons, passed away September 22, 2019 at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons. He was born October 21, 1941 in Braman, Oklahoma, the son of Altman G. and Hazel McMurphy Vandever. Wendell was a near lifelong Oklahoma City, Oklahoma resident. He graduated from Braman High School, Braman, Oklahoma, with the Class of 1958, and received his Bachelor's of Nursing degree from Central State University, Edmond, Oklahoma. Wendell was a registered nurse for 33 years at St. Anthony's Hospital in Oklahoma City, and was a registered jeweler for several years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Oklahoma City, where he sang in the choir; member of the American Guild of Organist; and National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. Wendell was an avid bridge player and loved his cats. Wendell is survived by his two sons, B.J. Thompson, wife Shelly and family of Edmond, OK, and Mark Thompson, wife Melissa and family of Mustang, OK; sister, Sharon Brown and husband Rex of Lyons; nieces, Julie Tommer and husband Rick of Sterling, Yvonna Nave and husband Tony of Lyons, and Desty Cox and husband Skip of Hays, KS; six great nieces and nephews; and three great-great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and two companions, Bill Thompson, who preceded him in death in 1993, and Bob Yowell, who preceded him in death in 2008. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with Pastor Joel Grizzle officiating. Burial will be at Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Society of Lyons or Hospice of Reno County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 24, 2019